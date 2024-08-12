Police investigation as forensics officers called to Wellingborough town centre road

By Sam Wildman and Alison Bagley
Published 12th Aug 2024, 09:16 GMT
Updated 12th Aug 2024, 10:23 GMT
A main route in Wellingborough’s town centre is closed this morning for a ‘police investigation’.

A cordon has been in place in Sheep Street since the early hours of this morning (Monday), although Northamptonshire Police are yet to publicly confirm what has happened.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing a blue and white police tent near the entrance to the Hind Hotel earlier this morning. Forensics officers are currently at the scene.

The road closed at its junctions with Commercial Way and Oxford Street.

Police at the scene

Oleksiy Radchenko, from OHM of Vape, said: “We checked our CCTV and someone came out (of the hotel) looking distressed at 11.42pm.

"Then the police turned up. It's not great at all. It's just progressively getting worse.”

A police spokesman said: “Members of the public are asked to find an alternative route and wherever posible avoid the area until further notice.

"Once we have more information, we will of course provide an update.”

Northamptonshire Police said they are unable to provide further details at this stage. At 9.35am officers began the process of removing the cordon.

