Police investigation after teenagers punched outside Kettering McDonald’s

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact police on 101.

By Sam Wildman
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Dec 2022, 11:47am

Two boys were punched in an attack outside a Kettering McDonald’s branch.

Police have launched an appeal for information after the incident near the fast food chain’s High Street restaurant on Wednesday, December 21.

Between 9pm and 9.30pm the 16-year-old victims were punched by two other boys who fled before police arrived at the scene.

Kettering's High Street McDonald's
Witnesses or anyone with information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.