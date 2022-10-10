Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a white Vaxuhall Vivaro van allegedly rammed a black Mercedes on Newport Pagnell Road, near Hackleton, at around 6.30pm on Wednesday (October 5).

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman confirmed a 37-year-old man has been arrested following the incident, but added: “Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have seen either vehicle in the area prior to the incident.”