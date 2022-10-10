Police investigating van ramming car in Northampton arrest man, 37
Officers appeal for witnesses
Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a white Vaxuhall Vivaro van allegedly rammed a black Mercedes on Newport Pagnell Road, near Hackleton, at around 6.30pm on Wednesday (October 5).
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman confirmed a 37-year-old man has been arrested following the incident, but added: “Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have seen either vehicle in the area prior to the incident.”
Anyone with information can call 101 using incident number 22000580743 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.