Police investigating theft from Northampton salon want to speak to these men
Northamptonshire Police has released CCTV images of several men they wish to speak to following incidents of theft in Studland Road, Northampton.
A spokesperson said: “The incidents happened on Monday, July 14, between 4.30pm and 5pm, and Thursday, July 17, between 5pm and 6pm, when electronic items were stolen from a salon.
“The men in the images could assist police with their enquiries so they, or anyone who recognises them, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.
“Please quote incident numbers 25000413095 and 25000420243 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible," the spokesperson added.