Police investigating theft after pull-along trolley stolen from trade stall at Rushden Lakes
Can you help police identify these women?
Police have released images of two women who they believe may have information about an incident at Rushden Lakes in December.
Between 5.50pm and 6pm on Saturday, December 10, a pull along trolley with a tarpaulin cover was stolen from underneath a trade stall.
Officers believe the women in the images may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for them or anyone who may recognise them to get in touch.
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 22000725675.