Police are investigating a ‘suspicious’ incident where a teenage girl was ‘grabbed by the arm’ and ‘told to get into a car’ on a busy road in Northampton.

Detectives from Northamptonshire Police are investigating an incident in which a teenage girl was approached in broad daylight in Birch Barn Way, Kingsthorpe.

Police say the incident happened between 3pm and 3.15pm on Tuesday (November 19) after the girl had run off from a vehicle following an argument with a family member, who attempted to get her back in the car.

According to officers, as she walked towards the junction with Harborough Road, the occupants of a black car pulled up alongside her, told her to get in and grabbed her arm. This caused her to be fearful, say police, and she ran off to quickly raise the alarm.

Police are investigating after a teenage girl was allegedly 'grabbed' and 'told to get into a car' on Birch Barn Way, just off the Harborough Road, in Kingsthorpe.

A police spokeswoman said: “Detectives investigating this incident would like to reassure members of the public that they take such reports very seriously and anyone who has information which may assist with their investigation, are asked to please get in touch as a matter of urgency.”

Detectives are also appealing to anyone who may have CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam to check their footage to see if they have captured the incident on camera to help piece together what has happened.

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Members of the public are asked to quote incident number 240000690535 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.