Police investigating mobile phone theft at Northampton shop want to identify two men spotted on camera

Mobiles grabbed from Weston Favell store

By Kevin Nicholls
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 21st Nov 2022, 2:18pm

Detectives hunting thieves who stole two mobile phones from a Northampton shop earlier this month have identified two men on security camera footage who they want to speak to.

Northamptonshire Police confirmed the mobiles were grabbed from the Tesco Mobile shop in Weston Favell Shopping Centre at around 3.30pm on November 13.

A spokesman added: “These men could have information useful to the investigation and we are asking them, or anyone who recognises them, to call 101 using incident number 22000666083.”

