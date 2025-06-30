Police investigating fire at church in Northampton as arson after firefighters tackle blaze

Police are appealing for witnesses after firefighters tackled a blaze at a Northampton church, which is being treated as arson.

Firefighters were called to Kingsthorpe Methodist in Welford Road at around 5pm on Saturday June 28.

Nobody was found to be in the building and no injuries were reported, according to Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS), however, the road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident and residents were urged to avoid the area.

Firefighters were on scene for around two hours to ensure the fire was extinguished.

A spokeswoman for the fire service said: “NFRS was called to reports of a fire in a building on Welford Road, Northampton shortly after 5pm on Saturday.

“Crews from The Mounts, Moulton and Mereway arrived to find a two-storey building on fire.

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hose-reel jets to extinguish the fire, and returned to their stations shortly after 7pm.

“The fire was believed to have been started deliberately.”

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police confirmed officers are investigating the incident as arson.

The spokeswoman added: “Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously near to the church prior to the fire being discovered or while the fire crews were on site dealing with the incident.”

Witnesses or anyone with information, including CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 25000376806.

Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.