Police investigating 'deeply disturbing' viral video allegedly recorded in Northampton
Police are investigating a ‘deeply disturbing’ viral video which was allegedly recorded in Northampton.
Officers said today (Wednesday, November 1) they are taking the allegations in the video – which has been viewed and shared thousands of times on X – ‘very seriously’.
A Northants Police spokeswoman said: “We are aware of a video which is circulating on social media and would like to reassure those who have raised their concerns that we take allegations of this nature very seriously. We are investigating the contents to establish whether any criminal offences have been committed. The force is continuing to monitor international events and engaging with our partners and community leaders to promote the safety of people within Northamptonshire.
“We are conducting focussed patrols and want to reassure our communities they can report any concerns to us. If anyone experiences threatening behaviour or is worried about their safety or upset we would encourage them to please contact us on one on one or report it online at www.northants.police.uk. In an emergency, always call 999.”
Father Oliver Coss, Rector of All Saints’ Church in Northampton, said on X: “What has been posted is deeply disturbing, if the provided translation is accurate.”