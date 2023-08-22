News you can trust since 1931
Police investigating after threats made outside Wellingborough pub

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 11:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 11:48 BST

Police are appealing for information and witnesses after a man made threats outside a pub in Wellingborough town centre.

Officers are investigating the incident which took place outside the Horseshoes pub in Sheep Street in the town at around 3.20am on Saturday, August 19.

A police spokesman said: “The suspect is described as a white man, around 5ft 8in and aged around 30.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident which took place outside Horseshoes in Sheep Street, WellingboroughPolice are appealing for witnesses to the incident which took place outside Horseshoes in Sheep Street, Wellingborough
"He wore a dark bomber jacket over a white t-shirt which had a red slogan in the centre.

"He also wore dark-coloured jeans and light-coloured trainers, with a black man bag across his body.”

Anyone who saw the incident, or who has information about it, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

They can also call Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.

Anyone with information should quote incident number 23000514474 to ensure your information reaches the right person as quickly as possible.