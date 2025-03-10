Police investigating after man tries to open car door with mother and baby inside on village road near Northampton

Police are investigating after a man tried to open a mother’s car door while she was inside it with her baby in a village near Northampton.

The mother wrote on Facebook: “While driving through Flore, three men who were walking tried to open my passenger door while I was stationary. It was just me and my baby in the car. Luckily, the doors were locked. Please be careful. Reported to the police.”

Northamptonshire Police confirmed the incident happened in High Street, Flore, on Thursday, March 6, at around 12.15pm.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Northamptonshire Police is investigating an incident that occurred in High Street, Flore, on Thursday, March 6, at around 12.15pm, involving a man attempting to gain access to a car while the occupants were inside.

“The matter is being investigated by local neighbourhood officers, who are conducting house-to-house and CCTV enquiries in the area.

“Anyone with any information is asked to call us on 101, quoting incident number 25000133430.”