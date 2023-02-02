Police investigating after Kettering crash altercation between drivers

An altercation between the occupants of two vehicles after a crash is being investigated by police.

The incident took place in Kettering between 3.15pm and 3.45pm yesterday (Wednesday) with a verbal bust-up taking place in Neale Avenue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The driver of a white Land Rover Defender and his female passenger got out of their vehicle after a damage-only collision. A police spokesman said they had no record of the make of the second vehicle.

Police are investigating

The spokesman said: “It is believed the couple followed the other vehicle into Neale Avenue before hitting its rear bumper and then pulling in front of it, forcing the female driver to stop. The couple got out of the Land Rover and following a verbal argument left the scene.

“Officers believe Neale Avenue was busy at this time of day and would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed or captured the incident on dash-cam footage.”