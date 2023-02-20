News you can trust since 1931
Police investigating after 'gun fired' in Wellingborough street

Nobody was injured in the incident

By Sam Wildman
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Police say they believe a gun was fired in a street in Wellingborough last night (Sunday).

Officers were called to Mannock Road just after 10pm to reports of a firearm discharge but thankfully nobody was injured.

One eyewitness said armed police and a dog unit were called to the scene with officers remaining outside a property through the night.

Police were called to the scene
This morning a Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said they believed the firearm discharged was a gun.

The spokeswoman said: “No-one was injured however anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area at the time should contact us on 101 quoting incident number 23000106602.

“If you would prefer to remain anonymous, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”