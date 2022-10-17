News you can trust since 1931
Police investigating 3am Northampton town centre assault believe man in CCTV image could have information

Woman assaulted in early hours

By Carly Odell
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Police have released an image of a man who may have information about an assault in Northampton town centre.

The incident took place in Emporium Way at around 3.30am, on Saturday, October 15, when a woman was assaulted by a man.

Officers believe the man in the image may have information that could assist.

Police want to speak to this man as they believe he may have information about an assault. Photo: Northamptonshire Police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 with incident number: 22000601366.