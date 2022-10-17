Police have released an image of a man who may have information about an assault in Northampton town centre.

The incident took place in Emporium Way at around 3.30am, on Saturday, October 15, when a woman was assaulted by a man.

Officers believe the man in the image may have information that could assist.

Police want to speak to this man as they believe he may have information about an assault. Photo: Northamptonshire Police.