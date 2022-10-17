Police investigating 3am Northampton town centre assault believe man in CCTV image could have information
Woman assaulted in early hours
Police have released an image of a man who may have information about an assault in Northampton town centre.
The incident took place in Emporium Way at around 3.30am, on Saturday, October 15, when a woman was assaulted by a man.
Officers believe the man in the image may have information that could assist.
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 with incident number: 22000601366.