Police are investigating alleged thefts from vehicles at Luton airport’s car park that was destroyed by a fire last year.

The blaze started on October 10 just before 9pm when around 1,700 cars were in Terminal Car Park 2. At its height, more than 100 firefighters tackled the fire, with all aircraft grounded until the following day. It is thought that up to 1,500 cars were destroyed during the incident.

A spokesperson for Bedfordshire Police said: “We have been made aware of items being allegedly removed from the now disused multi storey car park at London Luton Airport which was affected by a fire in October last year. We are working with the airport to investigate these reports.”

The aftermath of a blaze in a parking garage at London Luton Airport. Photo: Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service

A London Luton Airport spokesperson added: “Any allegations of this nature are taken very seriously and a matter for the police to investigate and comment further.”

This news comes after a report into the blaze found that it was an accidental fire started by a diesel car. The Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service’s report read: “As a result of the investigation, all evidence points to the most probable cause being an electrical fault or component failure, which started in the engine bay of the vehicle whilst it was in motion.”