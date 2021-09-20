Police investigate £6,000 fraudulent claim at adult gaming premises in Northampton - can you help identify these men?

Three men fraudulently claimed £6,000 at an adult gaming premises in Northampton last month.

The act of fraud took place between 6pm on Tuesday, August 17 and 2am on Wednesday, August 18 when the three men fraudulently claimed thousands of pounds at the adult gaming premises.

Northamptonshire Police have released images of three men, who they believe may be able to provide them with useful information to help with their investigation.

Police want to speak with these three men in connection with the fraudulent claim.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: "Officers investigating the incident believe the men in the images may be able to assist with their enquiries and are appealing for them, or anyone who may recognise them, to get in touch."