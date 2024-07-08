Police investigate criminal damage as flowers removed from grave at Northampton cemetery

The incident happened at Towcester Road Cemetery.

Police are investigating potential criminal damage after flowers were removed from a grave at a Northampton cemetery.

The incident happened at Towcester Road cemetery between 9am on Wednesday, June 26, and 10am on Sunday, June 30.

Police say someone removed and destroyed all the flowers from a grave and discarded them into the nearby hedge line.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The suspect is described as a white woman in her 40s, about 5ft 4in, of a slim build, with long plaited black hair and a fair complexion.”