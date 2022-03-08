Detectives investigate criminal damage and series of break-ins at stables near Northamptonshire village
Police appeal for information after thieves steal hay during incidents between January 1 and February 23
Police are investigating a series of break-ins involving theft and criminal damage at stables near a Northamptonshire village.
All the incidents took place between January 1 and February 23 in the in the Guilsborough area, close to a track connecting West Haddon Road and Cold Ashby Road.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area during recent months."
Anyone with information can call 101 using incident number 22000121968 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.