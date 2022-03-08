Detectives investigate criminal damage and series of break-ins at stables near Northamptonshire village

Police appeal for information after thieves steal hay during incidents between January 1 and February 23

By Kevin Nicholls
Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 12:42 pm
Updated Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 12:45 pm

Police are investigating a series of break-ins involving theft and criminal damage at stables near a Northamptonshire village.

All the incidents took place between January 1 and February 23 in the in the Guilsborough area, close to a track connecting West Haddon Road and Cold Ashby Road.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area during recent months."

Police are appealing for information following a number of break-ins near Guilsborough

Anyone with information can call 101 using incident number 22000121968 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.