Police investigate after woman is hospitalised following mass brawl between young people in Northampton town centre

Police are investigating a mass brawl between a group of young people in a busy Northampton town centre street.

Northamptonshire Police said the fight happened at about 5.45pm on Wednesday (November 23) in the Drapery.

Video footage seen by Chronicle & Echo shows two women fighting with a large crowd egging them on and taking it in turns to kick one of the women while she was on the floor.

The incident happened in the Drapery, Northampton

A police spokeswoman said: “ We received reports of a fight in Drapery involving a number of young people. One girl was taken to hospital but thankfully her injuries are not serious.