Police investigate after woman is hospitalised following mass brawl between young people in Northampton town centre
Police have urged anyone with information to get in touch
Police are investigating a mass brawl between a group of young people in a busy Northampton town centre street.
Northamptonshire Police said the fight happened at about 5.45pm on Wednesday (November 23) in the Drapery.
Video footage seen by Chronicle & Echo shows two women fighting with a large crowd egging them on and taking it in turns to kick one of the women while she was on the floor.
A police spokeswoman said: “ We received reports of a fight in Drapery involving a number of young people. One girl was taken to hospital but thankfully her injuries are not serious.
“Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and anyone with any information or footage is asked to contact us using reference number 22000686756.”