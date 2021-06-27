Police investigate after multiple assaults take place in Lumbertubs area of Northampton
Officers want to speak with anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the areas of Billing Brook Road, Tonmead Road or Mounts Court last night
Four altercations took place within close proximity in the Lumbertubs area of Northampton last night (June 26).
Police were called to Billing Brook Road, near to Costcutter, at 9pm after receiving reports of an altercation taking place.
Shortly after this, a serious assault was reported to police on Tonmead Road - near the doctor's surgery - involving a dark coloured vehicle.
Another serious assault then took place on Baukewell Court and then police were later called to an address in Mounts Court at 10.45pm following a fourth incident.
Police are linking all four altercations and would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed any of them taking place.
Detective Inspector Matt Haworth, from Northamptonshire Police, said: “These incidents all took place within a short distance to one another over a relatively short period of time, so we would like to speak to anyone who may have been in the areas of Billing Brook Road, Tonmead Road and Mounts Court, between 9pm and 11pm last night and saw anything suspicious.
“We would also like to speak to anyone who lives in these areas who has CCTV or doorbell cameras which may have captured any part of these incidents.
“You will have seen a heightened police presence in the area today and this will continue throughout the weekend.
“Anyone who believes they have any information about any of these incidents is asked to call us on 101 or independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”