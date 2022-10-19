Detectives want to trace two men they believe could help find out who attacked a man and a woman in the early hours of a Sunday morning in Northampton town centre.

According to a Northamptonshire Police, a female was left with facial injuries and a man was knocked to the floor and repeatedly assaulted in Bridge Street, near to the junction with Commercial Street, between 2.50am and 3.05am on September 11.

A spokesman added: “Our officers who are investigating the incident have studied hours of footage from a number of security cameras in the area and they believe the pair showed in these images may be able to assist with their enquiries.

Detectives want to identify these two men they believe could help their investigation into an assault on Bridge Street, Northampton