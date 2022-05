Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

A Northampton Crown Court judge issued an arrest warrant for Shaheed Saeed on March 31 when he was due to appear at a hearing over breaching a community order.

Saeed has links to Northampton but his current location is not known. A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Anyone who has seen him or has information about his whereabouts, should call 101 using incident number 22000182755.”