Police hunting delivery driver who brutally beat man with golf club in Northampton
Victim suffered broken ribs and punctured lung in shocking attack
Detectives have revealed a man in 50s suffered broken ribs and a collapsed lung after he was brutally beaten by a delivery driver with a golf club in Northampton.
Northamptonshire Police, on Friday (September 23), appealed for witnesses to last month’s incident in Obelisk Rise, Kingsthorpe, close to the junction with Reynard Way.
The victim required hospital treatment after the attack, which also left him with a badly bruised arm.
Officers say they they are looking for a delivery driver with a grey van in connection with the assault which happened sometime between midday and 10pm on August 23 and appealed for locals to check their CCTV and doorbell cameras and dashcams for anything which could help their investigation.
A spokesman added: “Anyone with information can call 101 using incident number 22000491546 or, alternatively, contact CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”