Police hunt witnesses over reports bus driver 'punched' motorist who broke down at Northampton stop
Investigation launched into incident on board Stagecoach bus near White Elephant junction
Detectives are appealing for witnesses after reports a Stagecoach bus driver "punched" a stranded motorist who would not move his broken down vehicle out of the way.
Officers say the assault took place near a bus stop in Kettering Road, near the White Elephant junction Street, between 8pm and 9pm on February 15.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "A bus pulled up behind him and the driver beeped his horn to get the man to move his car.
"The man got on board to explain the situation but the bus driver became aggressive and punched the man in the face.
"Passengers got off during the incident and boarded another bus and officers are asking anyone who saw the assault to get in touch as a matter of urgency."
Witnesses or anyone with information can call 101 incident number 22000093116 or contact or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.