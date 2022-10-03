News you can trust since 1931
Police hunt three men after busy shop in Northampton is raided and cash stolen

Did you see anything?

By Logan MacLeod
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 11:00 am

Police are appealing for witnesses following a raid on a Northampton supermarket.

Northamptonshire Police say they were called to the Co-op in Grange Park at about 2.30am on Saturday (October 1) to reports that three males had broken into the premises and stolen money from the cash machine.

A police spokeswoman said: “Enquiries are progressing to apprehend the offenders and in the meantime, anyone with information or anyone who witnessed what happened is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 using reference number 22000570865.”

The Co-op in Grange Park was broken into at around 2.30am on Saturday (October 1)