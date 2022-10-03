Police are appealing for witnesses following a raid on a Northampton supermarket.

Northamptonshire Police say they were called to the Co-op in Grange Park at about 2.30am on Saturday (October 1) to reports that three males had broken into the premises and stolen money from the cash machine.

A police spokeswoman said: “Enquiries are progressing to apprehend the offenders and in the meantime, anyone with information or anyone who witnessed what happened is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 using reference number 22000570865.”