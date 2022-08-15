Police hunt teens and man in his 50s after gun spotted and bottle thrown on Northampton estate

Police are hunting a group of teenagers and a dreadlocked man thought to be in his 50s spotted playing with a gun outside shops on a Northampton estate.
Officers said a group of mainly young people “caused alarm” to nearby members of the public in Prentice Court, Goldings, between 4pm and 5pm on Sunday (July 31).
The weapon is thought to have been a pellet gun while a bottle was also thrown during the incident.
According to Northamptonshire Police, one of the suspects is described as a white boy aged 15-17, slim with messy blond hair and wearing a dark t-shirt, dark jeans, and black trainers; while a second is described as a black man in his 50s, slim build and with dreadlocks.
A spokesman for the force added: “Witnesses or anyone with information can call 101 using incident number 22000441998.”