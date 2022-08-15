Police hunt teens and man in his 50s after gun spotted and bottle thrown on Northampton estate

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are hunting a group of teenagers and a dreadlocked man thought to be in his 50s spotted playing with a gun outside shops on a Northampton estate.

Officers said a group of mainly young people “caused alarm” to nearby members of the public in Prentice Court, Goldings, between 4pm and 5pm on Sunday (July 31).

The weapon is thought to have been a pellet gun while a bottle was also thrown during the incident.

Police are appealing for information after a group of mostly young people caused alarm to locals outside shops in the Goldings district of Northampton last month

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to Northamptonshire Police, one of the suspects is described as a white boy aged 15-17, slim with messy blond hair and wearing a dark t-shirt, dark jeans, and black trainers; while a second is described as a black man in his 50s, slim build and with dreadlocks.