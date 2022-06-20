Police hunt teenagers after 13-year-old robbed at knifepoint in Northampton underpass

Police are hunting three masked teenagers who robbed a 13-year-old boy at knifepoint in a Northampton underpass.

Officers revealed the boy was near Ecton Brook Road at around 7.30pm on June 9 when the trio demanded he hand over his scooter.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman added: “When he refused, one of them produced a knife and threatened him.

Police are hunting three teenagers who robbed a 13-year-old at knifepoint near this underpass in Ecton Brook

“The offenders searched the boy’s pockets and stole both the scooter and its charger before heading towards Ecton Brook Post Office.”

Detectives have issued descriptions three suspects all believed to be aged 15 or 16 years old.

One was white, about 5ft 10in and slim, muscular build and with a deep voice. He was wearing a grey Hoodrich tracksuit.

Two others were both black, one wearing a black Nike tech fleece and the other dressed all in black.