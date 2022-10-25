News you can trust since 1931
Police hunt robber after man threatened near Northampton Saints ground

Appeal for witness to come forward

By Kevin Nicholls
35 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 25th Oct 2022, 11:10am

Detectives are hunting a robber who threatened a man near Northampton Saints rugby ground on Saturday morning (October 22).

Officers say the victim was approached by a male — described as white, dark haired and early-20s wearing a grey hoodie — in Rosebery Avenue, St James’, at around 4.45am where the male demanded the victim hand over his property.

Northamptonshire Police want to trace a dark-haired woman seen in the area as a potential witness. Anyone with information can call 101 using incident number 22000616413.

