Police hunt robber after man threatened near Northampton Saints ground
Appeal for witness to come forward
Detectives are hunting a robber who threatened a man near Northampton Saints rugby ground on Saturday morning (October 22).
Officers say the victim was approached by a male — described as white, dark haired and early-20s wearing a grey hoodie — in Rosebery Avenue, St James’, at around 4.45am where the male demanded the victim hand over his property.
Northamptonshire Police want to trace a dark-haired woman seen in the area as a potential witness. Anyone with information can call 101 using incident number 22000616413.