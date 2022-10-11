Police hunt mystery man spotted in Northampton B&M as shoplifter threatens staff

Detectives hunting a shoplifter who threatened shop workers at a B&M in Northampton want a male spotted on CCTV cameras to come forward as they believe he may have information about the incident.

Staff at the Victoria Promenade store challenged a man they suspected of stealing at about 4pm on September 25 but he fled after threatening them with violence.

Anyone with information can call 101 using incident number 22000558359 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.