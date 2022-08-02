Police hunt 'mindless' vandals after children's play area in Northampton is reportedly set on fire

Police are appealing for witnesses after a children's play area in Northampton was burnt and destroyed by “mindless” vandals.

The Hunsbury Hill Country Park in Hunsbury Hill reportedly had its rope bridge and basket swing set alight and burnt to a crisp on Monday (August 1).

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: "It is believed the rope bridge and basket swing were damaged as a result of the fire, which is believed have started between midnight and 8am on Monday, August 1.

Hunsbury Hill Park play equipment has been burnt to a crisp by vandals

"Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have information about how the fire started. Anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 22000442820."

Independent councillor Julie Davenport, of the Delapre and Rushmere ward, slammed the perpetrators as “mindless” vandals.

She said: "The park is the best, most well equipped one in the area and it’s devastating to see what mindless vandalism can do just in time for the summer holidays.

"The thought of arson at a park full of trees and shrubbery is very scary, especially for those living next to it.

"In this weather children can be outside in the sun and parks are free for all to enjoy, which is important these days due to the high cost of living and low incomes of many."

The community took to Facebook to voice their frustrations.

One resident said: "Wow. Shocking. Right at the start of the holidays."