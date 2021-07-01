Police hunt man over Manchester car theft which led to garden-hopping in village near Northampton

Police are on the hunt for a suspected car thief who was garden-hopping in a village near Northampton to evade officers.

It is believed a man and a woman got off at junction 16 of the M1 and stopped in Harpole at around 9pm last night (Wednesday June 30).

Police say they received reports that the car the pair were in was stolen from the Greater Manchester area.

Police returned to Harpole this morning (July 1) to talk to residents

Multiple police cars were hunting them down in Harpole as they hopped from garden to garden in the Manor Close area.

Northamptonshire Police said they have arrested a 20-year-old woman over the incident but are still trying to find the man.

A spokeswoman for the force said: "We received reports that a vehicle which had been stolen from the Great Manchester Police area was driving around Harpole.

"We deployed and arrested a 20-year-old woman. The man unfortunately got away and enquiries are outstanding to locate him."

Police have described the man as white and wearing all black.