Police hunt man after woman is sexually assaulted in night-time attack near Northampton petrol station

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was sexually assaulted near a Northampton supermarket last night (Tuesday).

Northamptonshire Police said the woman was attacked near Sainsbury's petrol station in Gambrel Road at around 11.50pm

A police spokeswoman said: "Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a woman was sexually assaulted in Gambrel Road, Northampton.

The area near Sainsbury's petrol station in Gambrel Road is still taped off today (Wednesday)

"The incident happened on Tuesday, February 8, at about 11.50pm, next to the Sainsbury’s petrol station and the suspect is described as a mixed-race male wearing dark coloured clothing," the spokeswoman said.

"Anyone who saw the assault or anyone with information about it should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Incident number: 22000079281."