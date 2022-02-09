Police hunt man after woman is sexually assaulted in night-time attack near Northampton petrol station
Officers are appealing for witnesses
Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was sexually assaulted near a Northampton supermarket last night (Tuesday).
Northamptonshire Police said the woman was attacked near Sainsbury's petrol station in Gambrel Road at around 11.50pm
A police spokeswoman said: "Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a woman was sexually assaulted in Gambrel Road, Northampton.
"The incident happened on Tuesday, February 8, at about 11.50pm, next to the Sainsbury’s petrol station and the suspect is described as a mixed-race male wearing dark coloured clothing," the spokeswoman said.
"Anyone who saw the assault or anyone with information about it should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Incident number: 22000079281."
This newspaper was at the scene at around 1pm today (Wednesday) and saw that the area is still taped off.