Police hunt knife man who fled after assaulting peacemaker during row in Northampton shop

Detectives are hunting a thug with a knife who assaulted one man and chased another out of a Northampton corner shop.

According to police, the man in his 50s stepped in while two others were rowing inside the Premier store in St James Park Road at around 4.10pm on Thursday (August 11).

A spokesman said: “The man was assaulted after intervening before the offender, who had a knife, chased the other man he was arguing with out of the shop.

"He then got on a bicycle and rode off.”

A 23-year-old man from Northampton arrested in connection with the incident was later released on police bail pending further enquiries.