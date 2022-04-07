Thieves made off with watches and jewellery worth more than £12,000 after breaking in to a Northampton house on Saturday night (April 2).

Detectives are appealing for witnesses and circulating photos of some items taken from the property in Eldean Road, Duston, between 7.50pm and 10pm.

They say three hooded thieves ransacked the property after smashing glass in a rear door, also stealing a handbag, bank cards, £200 cash and a car key.

Valuable jewellery and watches were among the items stolen during a robery in Duston. Photo: Northamptonshire Police

A Northamptonshire Police spokesperson said: “Once inside they searched bedrooms and stole items including watches and jewellery worth an estimated £12,415.

“Officers investigating this burglary would like to speak to anyone who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area between the stated times or who may have been offered such items for sale in unusual circumstances.”