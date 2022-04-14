A woman flagged down a passing car for help after she was sexually assaulted in Northampton town centre earlier this month.

Police revealed the attack took place in St Peter’s Way car park shortly after the woman had left a nightclub in the early hours of April 3.

Two men aged 37 and 24 arrested in connection with the incident were later released on bail and detectives are trying to trace four occupants of the car which took the victim home.

Police want to trace four men who stopped their car to help the victim of an attack in St Peter's way Car park, Northampton

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “The car is believed to be red and contained four Eastern European men, who helped the woman and took her home.

“Our officers want to trace these men who may have information which could assist with the investigation.