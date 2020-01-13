Police hunt girls who tried to smash Northampton town centre shop window

Two girls who tried to smash up a Northampton town centre beauty salon are being pursued by police.

According to Northamptonshire Police, the pair started yelling aggressively at staff at Anna Health & Beauty in Gold Street.

They threatened to smash a large window at the front of the shop, kicking the glass several times before the alert staff closed shutters outside to prevent any damage.

Police have issued CCTV pictures of two girls they would like to soeak to in connection with the incident, which occurred between 6.45pm and 7.15 pm on Saturday December 21.

Anyone with information or who may have seen the incident should call 101 quoting reference number 19000682839.