Police hunt for dog walker as woman raped in Northampton town centre park
Shortly before 6am today, Saturday, November 23, a woman was attacked in Millers Meadow, known locally as Semilong Park, off the A5095 St Andrew’s Road, according to Northamptonshire Police.
During the incident the victim saw someone walking a dog passing by, and detectives are urgently seeking to trace this person as a potential witness.
Increased police patrols are being carried out in the area and anyone with concerns is invited to speak to officers or contact the Northampton Neighbourhood Policing Team.
The dog walker and anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.
Please quote incident number 24000697834 when getting in touch to ensure your information reaches the right person quickly.