Detctives are hunting three boys 'no older than 15' who attacked and attempted to rob a woman in the early hours of Sunday morning (February 13).

The victim suffered cuts to her face after the teenage gang snatched her handbag as she walked home from a night out in Towcester.

Officers are appealing for witnesses following the incident at 1.30am.

Police are hunting three boys who attacked a woman on this Towcester footpath in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "The woman had left The Peacock pub and walked down the footpath, alongside Silverstone Brook.

"As she walked towards the Waitrose, she heard someone running from behind. Three teenage boys ran past and one attempted to snatch her handbag before continuing along the footpath.

"One of the boys then turned back and approached the woman and a physical altercation took place between the pair, leaving the woman with cuts to her face. The boys then ran off towards Water Lane."

Police say the offenders, who are described as being no older than 15, were wearing dark coloured jogging bottoms and hooded tops.