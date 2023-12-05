Police hunt as £132 worth of alcohol stolen from a Northampton shop
Police officers have released an image of a man who they believe may have information about a theft from a shop in Northampton.
The incident took place at about 8.10pm on Tuesday, October 24, when a man entered the shop in Stanhope Road and stole £132 of alcohol.
Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Please quote incident number 23000662954 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.