Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.

Police officers have released an image of a man who they believe may have information about a theft from a shop in Northampton.

The incident took place at about 8.10pm on Tuesday, October 24, when a man entered the shop in Stanhope Road and stole £132 of alcohol.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.