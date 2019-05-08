Police hunt as girl, 14, goes missing from Northampton

A teenager who has gone missing from Northampton was last seen in Sixfields earlier this week.

Chantae Kelly, 14, was last seen at 4pm on Monday (May 6) in the Sixfields area, near McDonalds.

Chantae Kelly

She has also been known to frequent the areas of Briar Hill, Camp Hill and Bellinge.

Chantae is 5ft 2in, of medium build, with shoulder-length dark brown curly hair. She was last seen wearing black gym leggings and a red t-shirt.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "Officers are concerned for her welfare and are urging Chantae to get in touch to let them know she is safe and well."

Chantae, or anyone who has seen her or knows of her whereabouts, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.