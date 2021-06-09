Police hunt 6ft male who kicked and punched woman in Northampton

Detectives are hunting a 6ft male who punched and kicked a woman after she refused to hand over a mobile phone outside a Northampton nightspot.

Officers revealed the victim left Jimmy's Sports Bar to make a phone call at around 7.35pm on Sunday May 30.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "She was approached by a man and a woman while standing in Harlestone Road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police say the victim was attacked after leaving Jimmy's Sports Bar in Harlestone Road

"The pair asked to use her phone but she explained she was already using it to make a call and walked away towards Iceland.

"They followed the woman before the female suspect grabbed her and the man punched her to the head and kicked her. The pair then left the area on foot heading towards Semilong."

Police described the male suspect as a black man around 6ft tall, skinny with short dreadlocks tied back in a ponytail. He wore a black tracksuit and a black hat with a Nike tick on the front.

The female suspect is described as a white woman wearing a vest top with a black Adidas tracksuit over the top. She had dark hair with blonde ends, and was carrying a large light brown handbag.