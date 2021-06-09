Police hunt 6ft male who kicked and punched woman in Northampton
Victim attacked after leaving St James' bar to make a phone call
Detectives are hunting a 6ft male who punched and kicked a woman after she refused to hand over a mobile phone outside a Northampton nightspot.
Officers revealed the victim left Jimmy's Sports Bar to make a phone call at around 7.35pm on Sunday May 30.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "She was approached by a man and a woman while standing in Harlestone Road.
"The pair asked to use her phone but she explained she was already using it to make a call and walked away towards Iceland.
"They followed the woman before the female suspect grabbed her and the man punched her to the head and kicked her. The pair then left the area on foot heading towards Semilong."
Police described the male suspect as a black man around 6ft tall, skinny with short dreadlocks tied back in a ponytail. He wore a black tracksuit and a black hat with a Nike tick on the front.
The female suspect is described as a white woman wearing a vest top with a black Adidas tracksuit over the top. She had dark hair with blonde ends, and was carrying a large light brown handbag.
Officers want anyone who saw the incident or has information about it to call 101 using incident number 21000299054."