Police are hoping someone might recognise the clothing or footwear in this image, to help them identify the individuals.

Police have released a “very poor quality” CCTV image in the hope that someone may recognise the footwear or clothing, after three windows of a Northampton home were smashed.

The incident happened at around 3.20am on Saturday, January 20.

Police say two males approached a property in Portland Place, Abington, and smashed three windows with an unknown tool, before running off.

Officers believe the people pictured may have information relevant to the investigation and are asking them, or anyone who recognises them, to get in touch.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “We apologise for the very poor quality of this image however, we are hoping someone may recognise the clothing and footwear.”