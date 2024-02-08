News you can trust since 1931
Police hoping footwear in CCTV image is identifiable after three windows of Northampton home smashed

Northamptonshire Police has released a CCTV image of two people they want to speak to, but have apologised for the quality
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 8th Feb 2024, 13:56 GMT
Police are hoping someone might recognise the clothing or footwear in this image, to help them identify the individuals.

Police have released a “very poor quality” CCTV image in the hope that someone may recognise the footwear or clothing, after three windows of a Northampton home were smashed.

The incident happened at around 3.20am on Saturday, January 20.

Police say two males approached a property in Portland Place, Abington, and smashed three windows with an unknown tool, before running off.

Officers believe the people pictured may have information relevant to the investigation and are asking them, or anyone who recognises them, to get in touch.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “We apologise for the very poor quality of this image however, we are hoping someone may recognise the clothing and footwear.”

Anyone with information can call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or independent charity Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 24000039363.