Police helicopter called out to busy Northampton housing estate following late night knife fight

A police helicopter was called out to a busy Northampton housing estate following a late night knife fight.

Northants Police said they were called to reports of a knife fight in Ringway, Briar Hill last night (Sunday, September 3) at around 9pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Northants Police spokeswoman said: “This incident happened at about 9pm last night when police officers were called to Ringway to reports of a fight involving a knife.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictures from the scene at around 10.30pm

“We deployed however those involved had gone when we arrived and no one was found either after a search.

“Enquiries are ongoing to locate those involved.”

Chronicle and Echo was at the scene and saw multiple police cars parked up by the alleyway towards the canal.

Residents watched on from their windows as a police helicopter circled above searching for those involved.