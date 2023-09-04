News you can trust since 1931
Police helicopter called out to busy Northampton housing estate following late night knife fight

Here’s what we saw at the scene
Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod
Published 4th Sep 2023, 12:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 12:50 BST

A police helicopter was called out to a busy Northampton housing estate following a late night knife fight.

Northants Police said they were called to reports of a knife fight in Ringway, Briar Hill last night (Sunday, September 3) at around 9pm.

A Northants Police spokeswoman said: “This incident happened at about 9pm last night when police officers were called to Ringway to reports of a fight involving a knife.

Pictures from the scene at around 10.30pmPictures from the scene at around 10.30pm
“We deployed however those involved had gone when we arrived and no one was found either after a search.

“Enquiries are ongoing to locate those involved.”

Chronicle and Echo was at the scene and saw multiple police cars parked up by the alleyway towards the canal.

Residents watched on from their windows as a police helicopter circled above searching for those involved.

Members of the public said on social media they saw police searching the nearby park.