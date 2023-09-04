Police helicopter called out to busy Northampton housing estate following late night knife fight
A police helicopter was called out to a busy Northampton housing estate following a late night knife fight.
Northants Police said they were called to reports of a knife fight in Ringway, Briar Hill last night (Sunday, September 3) at around 9pm.
A Northants Police spokeswoman said: “This incident happened at about 9pm last night when police officers were called to Ringway to reports of a fight involving a knife.
“We deployed however those involved had gone when we arrived and no one was found either after a search.
“Enquiries are ongoing to locate those involved.”
Chronicle and Echo was at the scene and saw multiple police cars parked up by the alleyway towards the canal.
Residents watched on from their windows as a police helicopter circled above searching for those involved.
Members of the public said on social media they saw police searching the nearby park.