Three teenagers were arrested after a police helicopter and police dog tracked them, following the activation of ANPR cameras in Northampton.

The incident started at around 4pm on Sunday (March 17) when a white Peugeot van activated automatic number plate recognition cameras in Northampton.

Police say, officers on patrol spotted the van in Stoke Goldington and followed it through Newport Pagnell and into Milton Keynes, where it collided with a gate on the A509.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: “The occupants of the vehicle decamped and with the assistance of the National Police Air Support team, three males were located hiding nearby by a Northamptonshire Police dog and handler.”

A 19-year-old man of no fixed address, an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy, both from Northampton were arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop and criminal damage.