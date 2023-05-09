News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago King Charles leaves heartfelt message to the nation after coronation
2 hours ago Police cleared by two watchdogs over handling of Nicola Bulley case
4 hours ago GB News in breach of Ofcom rules for second time
5 hours ago The Demon Headmaster’s Terrence Hardiman dies aged 86
6 hours ago Deposit-free mortgage aimed at trapped renters launched for first time
7 hours ago Pharmacies to offer prescriptions for 7 new conditions amid GP crisis

Police found children on site after being called to suspected break in at Northampton primary school

No arrests made

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 9th May 2023, 13:00 BST- 1 min read

Police were called to a Northampton primary school over the weekend after receiving reports of a potential burglary in progress.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “At 9.40pm on Sunday, May 7, the force received a call reporting a potential burglary in progress at Rectory Farm Primary School in Olden Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Officers immediately attended, and two children were found to have accessed the site. Officers spoke to the children, who were returned home with words of advice shared with their parents.”

Police were called to Rectory Farm Primary School.Police were called to Rectory Farm Primary School.
Police were called to Rectory Farm Primary School.
Most Popular

No arrests were made.