Police found children on site after being called to suspected break in at Northampton primary school

Police were called to a Northampton primary school over the weekend after receiving reports of a potential burglary in progress.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “At 9.40pm on Sunday, May 7, the force received a call reporting a potential burglary in progress at Rectory Farm Primary School in Olden Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Officers immediately attended, and two children were found to have accessed the site. Officers spoke to the children, who were returned home with words of advice shared with their parents.”

Police were called to Rectory Farm Primary School.