Police find £4,000 of cocaine in Henry Hoover during clean sweep of Northampton drug dealer's home

A Northampton drug dealer thought the best place to hide his stash was by secreting it in a familiar household icon - his Henry Hoover.

Redon Peka, of Littlewood Close, was arrested on February 11 this year after police pulled over his black Skoda Octavia and found several wraps of cocaine and £900 in cash under the lining on his gearstick.

But when officers searched the 25-year-old's home, they found 40 grams of cocaine stashed behind the smiling face of his Henry Hoover.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

File photo. Police found £4,000 worth of cocaine hiding behind the unassuming smile of a Northampton drug dealer's Henry Hoover..

Along with the £3,940 worth of product, the friendly-looking vacuum was also hiding cash and a set of scales used for weighing out drugs.

Northampton Crown Court heard how Peka had fallen into drug dealing after he was illegally trafficked into the UK from Albania but was unable to find work with financial downturn of Covid-19 pandemic.

He pleaded guilty to possessing with intent to supply class A drugs as well as acquiring criminal property.