Police find 'loaded gun' after chasing suspected drug dealers in Wellingborough

Officers who gave chase after two suspects ran off allegedly found a loaded gun when they caught up with them.

The incident took place on Friday, June 17, in Robin Lane, Wellingborough.

Mason Bush, 19, of no fixed abode, and Billy Carter, 18, of Priory Road, Wellingborough, have since both been charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, possession of a firearm and possession of a bladed article. Bush has also been charged with possession of ammunition.

At just after 8.30pm, officers suspected the two men of selling drugs before they reportedly ran off. One of them was caught and has now been charged with being in possession of a knife, a quantity of drugs and a loaded firearm.

The other man discarded a bag which was allegedly reported to contain a knife, cash, a quantity of drugs, and ammunition.

Both Bush and Carter were remanded in custody by Northampton magistrates yesterday (June 22) and will next appear at Northampton Crown Court in August.

The incident came just hours before an unrelated stabbing took place on the town’s Queensway estate. The man in his 30s was stabbed in Masefield Close during a gang incident. His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.