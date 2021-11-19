Two police officers were amazingly just 'battered and bruised' after their BMW crashed on the A45.

Eye-witnesses claimed the pair had a 'miracle escape' after a collision involving a lorry near the Esso Garage at Ecton on Thursday (November 18).

The Beamer ended up looking like a casualty from Robot Wars with its front end essentially crushed. Yet both officers were cleared of serious injuries after being checked by hospital medics.

And today, Friday (November 19), Chief Constable Nick Adderley offered his thanks to members of the public who had rushed to his officers' aid following the incident.

He said: "I wish to express my sincere thanks to those members of the public who came to the aid of my officers, following this horrific crash.

"Thankfully, they are safe and recovering at home with their loved ones.