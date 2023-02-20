Police dogs help catch suspects after stolen car crashes in Rushden
Three people were arrested
Police dogs helped to catch suspects after a car stolen from Milton Keynes crashed in Rushden.
The incident happened at around 1am on Monday February 20 where four people fled from a car after it crashed in North Street.
PD Buster caught two of the suspects and PD Ebby found another.
A Northamptonhire Police spokeswoman said: “This one happened in the early hours of this morning around 1am when we received reports that a vehicle stolen from the Milton Keynes area was in North Street, Rushden.
"We deployed and three people were arrested – a 20-year-old man, 37-year-old man and 29-year-old woman.”
Following the incident, the dog unit tweeted: “Good teamwork last night between @Northants_RPT, the ARVs and PDs Buster and Ebby after a stolen vehicle entered the county. Two located by Buster and arrested, one by Ebby and one got lucky this time…”
All three are still in police custody.