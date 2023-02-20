Police dogs helped to catch suspects after a car stolen from Milton Keynes crashed in Rushden.

The incident happened at around 1am on Monday February 20 where four people fled from a car after it crashed in North Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PD Buster caught two of the suspects and PD Ebby found another.

PD Buster helped to track suspects.

A Northamptonhire Police spokeswoman said: “This one happened in the early hours of this morning around 1am when we received reports that a vehicle stolen from the Milton Keynes area was in North Street, Rushden.

"We deployed and three people were arrested – a 20-year-old man, 37-year-old man and 29-year-old woman.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the incident, the dog unit tweeted: “Good teamwork last night between @Northants_RPT, the ARVs and PDs Buster and Ebby after a stolen vehicle entered the county. Two located by Buster and arrested, one by Ebby and one got lucky this time…”