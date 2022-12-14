Police dog tracks down three men in Northampton leading to arrests on suspicion of theft

A police dog helped to track down three men in Northampton who were subsequently arrested on suspicion of theft.

PD Bryn tracked down the men at around 1am today (December 14) after the car they were travelling failed to stop for officers. The vehicle was suspected of being stolen.

Northants Police Dog Section tweeted: “Great teamwork overnight. It [the car] was abandoned and PD Bryn tracked from it into an estate, where a great containment meant all three suspects were located and arrested.”

PD Bryn tracked down suspects in Northampton on Wednesday December 14. Photo: Northants Police Dog Section.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman added: “Three men – aged 29 and 37 of Northampton and 32-year-old of no fixed address – were arrested in Ladybridge Drive, Northampton, after the vehicle they were travelling in failed to stop for officers.

“The vehicle was suspected of being stolen during a car key burglary and the men have been arrested on suspicion of theft of the vehicle.”

